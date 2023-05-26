AXQ Capital LP Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,481,000 after buying an additional 119,275 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $130.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.