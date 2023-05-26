AXQ Capital LP Invests $240,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Insperity

Insperity Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

