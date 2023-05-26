AXQ Capital LP Makes New $328,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

GLW stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

