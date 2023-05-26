AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

