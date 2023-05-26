AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

