AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,108 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $165.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

