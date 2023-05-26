AXQ Capital LP Takes $246,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

