AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teladoc Health by 274.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $45,673.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $466,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,514,860 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

