B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Trading Up 0.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 3,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

