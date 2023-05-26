B. Riley Trims Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Target Price to $10.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Trading Down 0.6 %

AINC opened at $9.36 on Monday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.