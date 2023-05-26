B. Riley Trims Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Target Price to $10.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Ashford Trading Down 0.6 %
AINC opened at $9.36 on Monday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.