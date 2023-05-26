Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 266.9% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BADFF stock remained flat at $19.66 during midday trading on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

