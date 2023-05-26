Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TBBK stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $33.04. 243,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,196. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,308. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

