Bank of America Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $145.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.78.

CELH stock opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $138.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after buying an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after buying an additional 540,995 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

