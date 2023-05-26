Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.61% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,938,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $243.85. The company had a trading volume of 463,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.