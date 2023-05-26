Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 16.85% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,454,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 370.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 776,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 611,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 454,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,322. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

