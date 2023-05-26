Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 4,956,104 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 27.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $6,696,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

