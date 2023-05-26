Bank of America Corp DE Sells 667,986 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,482,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 667,986 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.41% of Visa worth $5,501,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.73. 2,292,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.15 and a 200 day moving average of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

