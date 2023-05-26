Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 212.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barry Callebaut presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,233.33.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $2,098.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,053.44. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,783.55 and a 12-month high of $2,304.00.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

