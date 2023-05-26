Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,148,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

