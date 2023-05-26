Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,148,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.