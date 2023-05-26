Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 378.3% in May

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a growth of 378.3% from the April 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 740,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,487. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
