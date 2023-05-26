Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 378.3% in May

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a growth of 378.3% from the April 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 740,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,487. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.4302 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

