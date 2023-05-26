Beacon Minerals (ASX:BCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.40 ($0.93) and traded as high as A$1.41 ($0.94). Beacon Minerals shares last traded at A$1.40 ($0.93), with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

Beacon Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Beacon Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beacon Minerals

In other Beacon Minerals news, insider Geoffrey Greenhill 19,288,890 shares of Beacon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the northwest of Coolgardie; and holds interest in the MacPhersons project, comprises of two resources with 20,724 meters of exploration drilling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.