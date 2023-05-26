Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.4 %

BDX opened at $241.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

