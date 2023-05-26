Beldex Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $227.02 million and $4.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.25 or 0.06857520 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039549 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,603,771 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,003,771 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

