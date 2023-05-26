Benchmark Increases Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $19.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,315.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 881,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 23.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,207.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

