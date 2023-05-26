Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Stock Performance
BTEAF remained flat at $16.22 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.
About Bénéteau
