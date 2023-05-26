Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

BTEAF remained flat at $16.22 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

