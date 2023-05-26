Berenberg Bank Boosts Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($18.78) to GBX 1,610 ($20.02) in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHPF opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35.

