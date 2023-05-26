Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s previous close.
RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($63.56) to GBX 5,250 ($65.30) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.19) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 5,000 ($62.19) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,134.62 ($76.30).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.6 %
LON:RIO traded up GBX 171.50 ($2.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,929.50 ($61.31). The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,592.43. The company has a market cap of £61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 805.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Stories
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.