Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($63.56) to GBX 5,250 ($65.30) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.19) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 5,000 ($62.19) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,134.62 ($76.30).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.6 %

LON:RIO traded up GBX 171.50 ($2.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,929.50 ($61.31). The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,592.43. The company has a market cap of £61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 805.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.48), for a total value of £279.30 ($347.39). In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.08) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($33,041.04). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.48), for a total value of £279.30 ($347.39). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,916,080. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

