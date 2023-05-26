Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.8-45.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.57 billion.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

