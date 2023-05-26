Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Shares Up 0.7%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.10 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.58). 1,894,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average session volume of 225,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.56).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £843.42 million and a P/E ratio of 4,200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Get Big Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Big Technologies

In related news, insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.17), for a total value of £25,500 ($31,716.42). In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £16,020 ($19,925.37). Also, insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.17), for a total value of £25,500 ($31,716.42). Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 over the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.