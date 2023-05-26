Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on the stock.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,131 ($14.07) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,181.11.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,788.62%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.