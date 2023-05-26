BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $52.28 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $253.43 million and approximately $450,547.26 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $52.28 or 0.00194953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

