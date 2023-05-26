BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 5.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.26. 746,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,939,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

