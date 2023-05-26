Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

