Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $0.36 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $62,463.20 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.14518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.38106434 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $76,549.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

