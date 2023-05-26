Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.08. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,383 shares traded.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 6.1 %
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
