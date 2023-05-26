BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.55 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $556.74 million and $9.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003028 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000059 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,360,466.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.