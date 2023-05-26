Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,319 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.43% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 572.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 70,551 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

