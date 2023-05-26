BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 94.2% in May

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 65,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,029. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.