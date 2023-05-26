BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 94.2% in May

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 65,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,029. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.