BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $673.33. 242,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,187. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.99.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

