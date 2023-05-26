bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of bleuacacia by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLEU traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. bleuacacia has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

