BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHF opened at $2.13 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

