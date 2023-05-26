Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $200.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.40. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

