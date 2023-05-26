Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $94.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

