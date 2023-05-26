Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) COO Sells $1,089,200.84 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BOOT traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $70.51. 1,061,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

