Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-11% yr/yr to ~$9.90-10.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.88 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

BAH stock traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 842,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,292. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

