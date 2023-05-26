Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

