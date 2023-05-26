BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.03.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

