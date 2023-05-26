BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE LND opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.03.
Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
