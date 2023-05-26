Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Up 86.7% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,340. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.