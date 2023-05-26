Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $191.88

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $154.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

