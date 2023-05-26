Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $25.93

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

